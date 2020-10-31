Brad Pitt to cash in from Angelina Jolie’s lawyer hitch in grueling custody case

Former flames Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody case had recently suffered another hitch after the former’s lawyer took an exit from the legal battle.

However, this could come as a positive sign for the Fight Club hunk, as explained by two top lawyers who explain Priya Sopori’s departure from the custody battle between the exes.

Raoul Felder, top divorce attorney explained the entire situation as he was quoted by HollywoodLife, saying: “It tells me if I were Mr. Pitt I’d be very happy based on these court documents because there are not many things worse than this that could happen. It’s basically saying that something bad is happening in the petitioners’ case.”

“Either she is simply not following the lawyer’s advice or there is some reason the lawyer just wants to get off the case,” he said.

“So, I’d be very happy if I was Brad Pitt. He can say listen she couldn’t get along with her own lawyer, look at this. It is a very reputable firm and lawyers think very carefully before they say enough is enough and they want to get out. This lawyer has said ‘enough is enough and I want to get out.’ There’s no part of this that reflects well on Angelina,” said Felder.

“It just sends out a completely negative message, that’s why lawyers don’t do it unless it becomes impossible. I suspect there must be more to the story. But we really can’t tell anything from this document except that the lawyer is saying, ‘Hey judge I want to get out and I don’t want to defend this woman anymore.’”

“Lawyers are not in the business of walking away from their clients, particularly a reputable firm like this, so there is a sub story here somewhere and it isn’t good for Angelina,” he continued.

Regarding the withdrawal of Sopori, Felder said: “It usually happens with very difficult people that don’t want to follow a lawyer’s instruction. Lawyers are in the business of representing people.”

“You have a responsibility to continue until either the client discharges you or you work out a consent. But otherwise this is the last resort you have to submit this withdrawal to the judge. This is a highly reputable firm, I can’t imagine why they would want to leave a case except for everything I imagine is not a helpful thing for Angelina,” he added.

Another top family lawyer, Kelly Chang Rickert gave her take about the departure of Sopori, saying: “This form is usually filed after the judgment has been entered, and the attorney’s job is complete and done, so they can withdraw.”

“This is a weird thing for them to file because the judgment has not been entered, and the document even says N/A. I think probably what happened is this firm was hired to consult on a limited scope basis and has finished their job. But it’s not really the proper form to file,” she said.

“It’s exclusively used when case is over and lawyer’s job is done. So it’s in my opinion, an improperly filed form and they probably consulted in a limited scope, and they should have filed a notice to withdraw after limited scope. They were co-counsel. But I still maintain it was the wrong form,” she added.