Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Consequences of fighting against state could be dangerous, warns Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed can be seen addressing media in this Radio Pakistan file image.

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday warned that the consequence of picking up a fight against the state could prove dangerous.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister said a political fight was well within the oppositions’ rights but they had no right to stage a war against the state.

He warned that the opposition’s stance could hurt political forces in the country.

“I don’t get why Nawaz Sharif has launched Ayaz Sadiq – who was quiet in the last 2.5 years,” he said. “This is all happening as per Nawaz and Maryam’s instructions.”

Ahmed said Ayaz Sadiq’s comments had saddened and hurt the armed forces. “Our soldiers and generals are both respectable.”

Read more: Controversy over Abhinandan's release 'highly regrettable', says DG ISPR

The Awami Muslim League chief advised politicians to be reasonable. He said if the opposition wanted a political fight then Imran Khan will come to the field.

Ahmed said the premier hadn’t said no to talks. “Doors for negotiations are never close. If the PPP and PML-N can unite then so can other parties.”

“Dialogues and negotiations are part of politics,” stressed the veteran politician.

Ahmed noted that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has the power of religious schools but he is dependent on big political parties.

“The PPP is playing smart,” he noted of the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party.

“At this point, anything can happen in politics.”

More From Pakistan:

Govt petitioned to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq: Ijaz Shah

Govt petitioned to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq: Ijaz Shah
Abhinandan controversy: Ayaz Sadiq denies making 'irresponsible statement'

Abhinandan controversy: Ayaz Sadiq denies making 'irresponsible statement'
Judge irked by Hamza Shehbaz's refusal to travel in armoured vehicle

Judge irked by Hamza Shehbaz's refusal to travel in armoured vehicle
Picnickers again leave Karachi's Sea View beach filthy, inviting Wasim Akram's wrath

Picnickers again leave Karachi's Sea View beach filthy, inviting Wasim Akram's wrath
6 out of 10 women holding master's degree unemployed: survey

6 out of 10 women holding master's degree unemployed: survey
Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi

Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi
NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations

NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations
Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan

Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan
Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US

Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US
US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power

US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power
Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him

Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him
10 year old found dead after abduction, likely hit by brick on head: police

10 year old found dead after abduction, likely hit by brick on head: police

Latest

view all