US election 2020: Do I need ID to vote?

Voters receive their ballot to vote in the Super Tuesday election at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School in Falls Church, Virginia. — Reuters/Files

The US election 2020 is right around the corner — November 3 — and with nearly 85 million already casting their vote early, the upcoming polls are set to be historic.



However, some voters are still unclear about whether they need an ID to vote or not.

According to National Conference of State Legislatures, as many as 36 states have laws requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls.

The remaining 14 states use other methods to verify the identity of voters. Most frequently, other identifying information provided at the polling place, such as a signature, is checked against information on file.

In this table, the photo ID requirements can be seen. — NCSL

Photo ID and non-photo ID

About half of the states with voter ID laws accept only photo IDs. These include:

- Driver’s licenses

- State-issued ID cards

- Military ID cards

- Passports

Many of these states now offer a free voter photo ID card if you don’t have another form of valid photo ID.

Other states accept some types of non-photo ID. These may include:

- Birth certificates

- Social Security cards

- Bank statements

- Utility bills

Each state is specific about the documents it will accept as proof of identification. Be sure you know your state’s voter ID requirements before Election Day.

Procedures for voting without ID

Even if you don’t have a form of ID that your state asks for, you may be able to vote.

Some states may ask you to sign a form affirming your identity, while other states will let you cast a provisional ballot.

States use provisional ballots when there is a question about a voter's eligibility and keep provisional ballots separate until they decide whether they should count.

To do so, they will investigate a voter’s eligibility. They may also compel you to show an acceptable form of ID within a few days. If you don’t, your provisional ballot won’t count.

Name or address errors

Even with the right ID, you may have to cast a provisional ballot. This can happen if the name or address on your ID doesn’t match the name or address on your voter registration.



For instance, some states require that you notify your local registration office of any name change.



Avoid problems. Always update your voter registration when you move or change your name.

First Time Voters

First time voters who did not register in person or show ID before must show identification. This is according to federal law.