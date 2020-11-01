Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 01 2020
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on Saturday. File photo

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal is Rs41.7 today while it is being sold at Rs42.3 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 1.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 
111
114
Canadian Dollar118.5
120.5
China Yuan23.75
23.9
Euro
186 
188.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal41.7
42.3
UAE Dirham43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling206
210
US Dollar159.5
160.2


