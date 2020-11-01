Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on Saturday. File photo

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal is Rs41.7 today while it is being sold at Rs42.3 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 1.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar

111

114

Canadian Dollar 118.5

120.5

China Yuan 23.75

23.9

Euro

186

188.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 41.7

42.3

UAE Dirham 43

43.5

UK Pound Sterling 206

210

US Dollar 159.5

160.2





