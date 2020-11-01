Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

Sunday Nov 01, 2020
The buying rate of Saudi Riyal is Rs41.7 today while it is being sold at Rs42.3 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 1.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|111
|114
|Canadian Dollar
|118.5
|120.5
|China Yuan
|23.75
|23.9
|Euro
|186
|188.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.7
|42.3
|UAE Dirham
|43
|43.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|206
|210
|US Dollar
|159.5
|160.2