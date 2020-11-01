Princess Diana left 'bitter' due to painful custody dispute: report

There came a point, early in her life, where Princess Diana became exposed to the reality of divorce and custody disputes, all due to her parents.

According to the narrator of Channel 5 documentary. Fergie vs Diana: Royal Wives at War, "Both Fergie and Diana's mothers left their families to be with new partners when they were still young. Aged 6, Diana was subjected to a bitter custody battle where her mother was forced to give up her four children."

Even a royal commentator who shared a close relationship with the prince told Express UK, "Diana famously was very distraught by the divorce of her parents.”

"She was a very young girl when her mother moved out. It probably affected her for most of her adult life.” The impact of the seperation was so severe that the future princess later dubbed her parent’s split as a "very wishy-washy and painful experience.”

Later on when both Lady Frances and Earl Spencer remarried, Diana and her siblings struggled to accept their new stepmother and nicknamed her, ‘Acid Raine.’

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward elaborated upon Diana's relationship with her new stepmother, and was quoted saying, "All the Spencer children behaved very badly to Raine, it wasn’t just Diana. They were purposely ganging up on her.”

Reportedly, tensions grew so severe between the pair that she once pushed her down the stairs. "She was badly bruised and dreadfully upset. It was not justified at all. It was a cruel, heartless thing to do. I think Diana was very stressed. This sounds really wrong, but she wasn’t the centre of attention on this occasion.”

It was only after becoming the Princess of Wales that Diana and her stepmother reconciled and grew closer, "Diana had incredibly heavy pressures put upon her, but we ended up huge friends. She used to come and sit on my sofa and tell me her troubles."