5-year-old allegedly sodomised in India's Maharashtra

Representational image. — Geo.tv/Files

Two juveniles have been detained for allegedly subjecting a five-year-old boy to sexual assault in India's Maharashtra, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, the suspects, 10 and 14 years old allegedly raped the boy at a construction site.

The police said that the duo and the victim were friends and that they used to play outside the site every day.

“The duo lured the child inside the construction site and sodomised him," the publication reported, citing a police official.

The police also said that the boy had been harassed for nearly a week.

The matter came to light after the boy complained to his mother of pain in his private parts and told her about the incident, upon which she filed a case.

