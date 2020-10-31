90-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped in India's Tripura

Representational image. — Bigstock/Files

A 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped at her residence in India's Tripura state by multiple men, TimesNowNews reported Saturday, citing police.



The incident had taken place on October 24 in North Tripura's Barhaldi village, however, the woman felt ill and was unable to report the incident to the police, according to Tribune India.

The victim's relatives, upon learning about the incident, lodged a complaint with the police on October 29.

The lady was taken to a hospital where her statement was recorded and based on that, an inquiry has been initiated, the Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

The two suspects are in the wind, meanwhile, the police has launched a manhunt to apprehend them, the police officer said.