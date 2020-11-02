Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 02 2020
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

Monday Nov 02, 2020

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs41.7 while it was sold at Rs42.3 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs41.7 while it was sold at Rs42.3 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 2.

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111
114
Canadian Dollar118.5
120.5
Chinese Yuan23.75
23.9
Euro186
188.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal41.7
42.3
UAE Dirham43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling206
210
US Dollar159.5
160.2


