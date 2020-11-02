Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

500,000 Saudi riyals seized at Torkham border

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Saudi Arabian riyal banknotes at a money exchange shop, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/Files

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Customs authorities have seized 500,000 Saudi Arabian riyals at the Torkham border from a car headed to Afghanistan, a spokesperson said late Sunday.

According to the Customs spokesperson, an officer of the authority's enforcement squad searched a car that was supposedly carrying plastic items to Afghanistan when they recovered the foreign currency.

The seized sum of Saudi Arabian riyals equalled Rs20.15 million in Pakistani currency, the spokesperson said, adding that such incidents take place from time to time.

Customs authorities are probing the matter now, they added.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: second lockdown 'inevitable' as officials fear Pakistan running out of options

Coronavirus: second lockdown 'inevitable' as officials fear Pakistan running out of options
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits 100kms southeast of Karachi

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits 100kms southeast of Karachi
Jhelum woman gives birth to quadruplets

Jhelum woman gives birth to quadruplets
GB CEC dismisses criticism over PM Imran Khan's address to public gathering

GB CEC dismisses criticism over PM Imran Khan's address to public gathering
In a show of unity, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz hugs Hamza, Shahbaz at NAB court

In a show of unity, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz hugs Hamza, Shahbaz at NAB court
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘mega CPEC City’ project in KP on 18 Nov

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘mega CPEC City’ project in KP on 18 Nov
Maryam to begin week-long electioneering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Nov 4

Maryam to begin week-long electioneering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Nov 4
GB Election 2020: PM Imran Khan violated code of conduct by addressing political rally, says Sherry Rehman

GB Election 2020: PM Imran Khan violated code of conduct by addressing political rally, says Sherry Rehman
FIA unearths Karachi gang involved in online car fraud

FIA unearths Karachi gang involved in online car fraud
Allegations of treason are hateful and should be stopped: SCBA chief

Allegations of treason are hateful and should be stopped: SCBA chief
Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure

Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan's fifth province: Fawad Chaudhry

Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan's fifth province: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all