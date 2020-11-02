500,000 Saudi riyals seized at Torkham border

Saudi Arabian riyal banknotes at a money exchange shop, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/Files

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Customs authorities have seized 500,000 Saudi Arabian riyals at the Torkham border from a car headed to Afghanistan, a spokesperson said late Sunday.



According to the Customs spokesperson, an officer of the authority's enforcement squad searched a car that was supposedly carrying plastic items to Afghanistan when they recovered the foreign currency.

The seized sum of Saudi Arabian riyals equalled Rs20.15 million in Pakistani currency, the spokesperson said, adding that such incidents take place from time to time.

Customs authorities are probing the matter now, they added.