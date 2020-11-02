PSX: Stocks continue to take a battering, KSE 100 down more than 1,000 points by mid-day

Stock brokers watching latest share price at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Photo: File/APP

Stocks continued taking a battering on Monday as the benchmark KSE 100 Index lost around 1,000 points by the mid-day mark as sustained selling pressure sank stocks.

The KSE 100 index had lost 1,008 points, or 2.53%, at the time this report was compiled to reach 38,879.

Close to 123.5 million shares had changed hands, with a total worth of nearly Rs5.3 billion.

Stocks of 315 companies were traded, of which 37 gained in value, 268 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

A look at the KSE 100 Index at at 12:29pm. Photo: Screengrab/PSX

Volumes were led by Hascol, with 21.1 million shares traded. Unity Foods Ltd, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL), Power Cement Ltd and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 14.5m, 13.53m, 11.8m and 10.9m, respectively.

Hascol was down 6.78%, trading at Rs13.88; Unity down 2.18%, trading at Rs22.40; PIBTL was down 3.45%, trading at Rs12.05; Power cements was down 3.45%, trading at Rs2.09%; while PRL was down 6.95%, trading at Rs16.60.