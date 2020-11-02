Foreign students will be exempted from MDCAT only for 2020-21 session, clarifies PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission logo. File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday clarified that foreign students will be exempted from the MDCAT exam for the academic year 2020-21 only.

According to the official announcement, aspiring doctors and dentists who have completed their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) from abroad can submit their SAT-II results instead of the MDCAT.

The formula followed by the PMC for weightage would be that Biology will be given a 40% weightage, Chemistry will be given 35%, with Physics and Mathematics being given 25% weightage.

The PMC also announced that it has removed English as a subject for all candidates who have completed their high school from an institution or country where English was the medium of teaching.

The PMC said it has taken the decision owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown that barred students from taking SAT-I this year.