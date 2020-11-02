‘Baby Shark’ becomes YouTube’s most-viewed video, breaking the record of 'Despacito'

A child can be seen singing the Baby Shark song. — YouTube

Talk about children’s song these days and the first one that comes to mind is Baby Shark. Whether parents want to play a lullaby for their kids at night or use it as a form of entertainment for their little ones, the ultra-catchy song garners millions of clicks on YouTube every day.



In fact, Baby Shark has become the most viewed video in YouTube’s history, breaking the record earlier set by Puerto Rican pop stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit single, Despacito, The Guardian reported.

Recorded by South Korean educational company Pinkfong, the song has racked up 7.04 billion views on the video-sharing platform since it was first uploaded four years ago.

As per the report, the song initially went viral in south-east Asian countries before taking children in the United States and Europe by storm. It climbed to number six in the UK singles chart and number 32 in the United States.

The song has not only been making headlines because of its popularity but has also been part of some controversies. Last month, three prison workers in Oklahoma, US, were charged with prison cruelty after they allegedly forced handcuffed inmates to stand for two hours and repeatedly listen to the song.

District attorney David Prater said that the move put “undue emotional stress on the inmates who were most likely already suffering.”