Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Wife registers FIR against husband after discovering he is bald

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

File photo shows a bald man's head. — Reuters/Files

Furious at her husband for hiding that he was bald, an Indian woman has filed a complaint against him for deceit, the Time of India reported.

Bihar's Naya Nagar police had registered the case last Tuesday.

The husband, 29, had moved a Thane court for anticipatory bail, however, according to Indian media, he has been asked to surrender to the police.

The woman, in her complaint, had said that she was shocked to learn that her husband donned a wig and that the fact wasn't revealed prior to their marriage.

The woman said that if she knew about her husband's baldness before, she would have rejected the marriage proposal.

According to Times Of India, when the women confronted her in-laws regarding the matter, they told her that it was a minor issue.

More From World:

Pakistani students protest against offensive cartoons outside French embassy in London

Pakistani students protest against offensive cartoons outside French embassy in London
'Giant in journalism': British correspondent Robert Fisk dies at 74

'Giant in journalism': British correspondent Robert Fisk dies at 74
Kabul University attack: 19 dead, 22 injured as six-hour-long gun battle ends

Kabul University attack: 19 dead, 22 injured as six-hour-long gun battle ends
US election 2020: Donald Trump to declare ‘premature’ victory

US election 2020: Donald Trump to declare ‘premature’ victory
Israeli businessmen welcomed with kosher food, Hebrew signs as they land in Dubai

Israeli businessmen welcomed with kosher food, Hebrew signs as they land in Dubai
Wrecking ball: A look at Donald Trump's campaign to 'fix' America ahead of US Elections 2020

Wrecking ball: A look at Donald Trump's campaign to 'fix' America ahead of US Elections 2020
From tragedy to triumph: A look at Joe Biden's political career ahead of US Elections 2020

From tragedy to triumph: A look at Joe Biden's political career ahead of US Elections 2020
Under fire Indian couple denies to takedown intimate wedding photoshoot

Under fire Indian couple denies to takedown intimate wedding photoshoot
US election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden hit key states in final weekend sprint before vote

US election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden hit key states in final weekend sprint before vote
US election 2020: Joe Biden leads in polls, Donald Trump close in swing states

US election 2020: Joe Biden leads in polls, Donald Trump close in swing states
5-year-old allegedly sodomised in India's Maharashtra

5-year-old allegedly sodomised in India's Maharashtra
Sean Connery suffered from dementia in final years, reveals widow

Sean Connery suffered from dementia in final years, reveals widow

Latest

view all