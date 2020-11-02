Wife registers FIR against husband after discovering he is bald

File photo shows a bald man's head. — Reuters/Files

Furious at her husband for hiding that he was bald, an Indian woman has filed a complaint against him for deceit, the Time of India reported.



Bihar's Naya Nagar police had registered the case last Tuesday.

The husband, 29, had moved a Thane court for anticipatory bail, however, according to Indian media, he has been asked to surrender to the police.

The woman, in her complaint, had said that she was shocked to learn that her husband donned a wig and that the fact wasn't revealed prior to their marriage.

The woman said that if she knew about her husband's baldness before, she would have rejected the marriage proposal.

According to Times Of India, when the women confronted her in-laws regarding the matter, they told her that it was a minor issue.