Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan

British TV personality Piers Morgan, who is also known as one of the harshest critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has echoed US President Donald Trump's jibe aimed at the couple.

Talking to TimesRadio, the host of Good Morning Britain said that he had emailed the US president about his comments on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and was given a quick response by one of his aides.

Morgan claimed that Trump has 'laughed out loud' at the email by him.

"I sent an email to somebody pretty adjacent to the Oval Office saying please tell the President of the United States that I found his Prince Harry joke very funny," said Morgan.

"When he said Harry is going to need good luck. He said, 'I want to wish good luck to Prince Harry with regard to Meghan Markle because he is going to need it'. I thought the comic timing of because he is going to need it was most amusing," said the British broadcaster.

"So I said it made me laugh out loud. I got a note back saying that he just read your note and he laughed out loud," he added.