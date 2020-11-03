Where to vote and where are polling stations located in every state?

Submitted ballots fill organising crates at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon, US, November 2, 2020. AFP/Nathan Howard

At the eve of the intensely fought US Election 2020, voters in America are scrambling to find relevant and accurate information about polling stations.



With a fear of meddling from foreign countries, the US Election 2020 come at a time when fake news and disinformation campaigns are rampant.

Therefore, Vote.org has compiled all relevant information on the US Election 2020, including how to register, how to check your registration status, how to obtain your absentee ballot, where to vote, what's on the ballot, and how to contact your election officials, among other important questions.

Vote.org also provides information if users provide their addresses.



Here's how to locate polling stations in every state.

