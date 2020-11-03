Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Where to vote and where are polling stations located in every state?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Submitted ballots fill organising crates at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon, US, November 2, 2020. AFP/Nathan Howard

At the eve of the intensely fought US Election 2020, voters in America are scrambling to find relevant and accurate information about polling stations.

With a fear of meddling from foreign countries, the US Election 2020 come at a time when fake news and disinformation campaigns are rampant.

Check out Geo.tv's coverage of US Election 2020

Therefore, Vote.org has compiled all relevant information on the US Election 2020, including how to register, how to check your registration status, how to obtain your absentee ballot, where to vote, what's on the ballot, and how to contact your election officials, among other important questions.

Vote.org also provides information if users provide their addresses.

Here's how to locate polling stations in every state.

Related:

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Democratic presidential candidate leads Google search interest

More From World:

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Democratic presidential candidate leads Google search interest

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Democratic presidential candidate leads Google search interest
When is your polling place open on Election Day?

When is your polling place open on Election Day?
No vote for Trump: Biden in the lead as village of 12 kicks off US Election 2020

No vote for Trump: Biden in the lead as village of 12 kicks off US Election 2020
Vienna shooting: Two dead, over a dozen wounded in 'frightening' Austria attack

Vienna shooting: Two dead, over a dozen wounded in 'frightening' Austria attack
US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today

US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today
Pakistan 'strongly condemns heinous terrorist attack' in Vienna, offers condolences

Pakistan 'strongly condemns heinous terrorist attack' in Vienna, offers condolences
Wife registers FIR against husband after discovering he is bald

Wife registers FIR against husband after discovering he is bald
Pakistani students protest against offensive cartoons outside French embassy in London

Pakistani students protest against offensive cartoons outside French embassy in London
Two children rescued three days after powerful earthquake hits Turkey

Two children rescued three days after powerful earthquake hits Turkey
Global coronavirus death toll crosses 1.2 million

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 1.2 million
'Giant in journalism': British correspondent Robert Fisk dies at 74

'Giant in journalism': British correspondent Robert Fisk dies at 74
Kabul University attack: 19 dead, 22 injured as six-hour-long gun battle ends

Kabul University attack: 19 dead, 22 injured as six-hour-long gun battle ends

Latest

view all