Melania Trump: 10 things you may not know about the FLOTUS

Melania Trump smiles for the cameras. AFP

As US President Donald Trump locks horns with Joe Biden in a bid to keep him away from the White House and secure a second term at the Oval Office, his wife Melania Trump has come forward to defend her husband.



Do you think you know all there is to know about the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS)? Well, here are some things you may not have known about the Slovenian model before.



1. She was once "sworn in as president"

As a 23-year-old model, Melania was sworn in during an ad as the US president. Photo: Screengrab Twitter

As the world knows, before Melania Trump exchanged rings with Donald Trump, she worked as a model. In an advert, Melania was sworn in as the president of the United States.

In the advert, she was seen leaving a plane, going through an inauguration ceremony and, in “another bizarre moment of foreshadowing”, signing a document on immigration, according to The Daily Star.

2. She's tied for the tallest first lady spot

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama. Photo: AFP/Getty

That's right, Melania Trump is taller than the average woman and along with Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt, is tied for the tallest first lady spot.

Melania stands tall at 5ft 11in (1.80m).

3. Melania and the president sleep on different floors in the White House

Melania Trump stands with husband Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

According to Bennett's book Free, Melania the FLOTUS does not sleep with the US president. She not only sleeps in a different room but also on a different floor.

The first lady, according to the book, sleeps on the 3rd floor of the White House where Michelle Obama's mother used to live previously while Donald Trump sleeps in the master bedroom two floors below her.

4. She made the Daily Mail pay for escort allegations

Back in 2017, the Daily Mail accused Melania Trump of being an escort, after which the FLOTUS sued the paper. The controversy began when the Mail published a story titled "Racy photos and troubling questions about his wife’s past that could derail Trump" suggested Melania had worked as an escort.

Melania filed a libel claim reportedly seeking damages of $150m (£120m). She was paid an undisclosed sum by the publication after it failed to prove its claim.

5. Melania Trump is tired of the White House drama

Multiple news reports, citing sources, have claimed that Melania Trump hates the drama associated with politics ever since her husband beat Hillary Clinton to become US president.

A picture of US President Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump. Photo: AFP

"They are as a couple exactly how you think they would be: complete opposites. So this lifestyle doesn’t work for her," a source once told a renowned American publication.

Another source told People magazine how the first lady's life had become a "24/7 tornado" ever since Trump became president.

6. She is the only first lady who has posed nude

As a Slovenian model, Melania has posed nude for a French men's magazine, three years before she met Donald Trump.

The photographer, Jarl Ale de Basseville, had defended the pictures and described them as "beauty" in an interview.

7. Her husband's bitter 2016 presidential election rival, Hillary Clinton, attended her wedding

Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Melania interact at an event. Photo: AFP

Long before Trump and Hillary battled during the 2016 polls, the two were quite fast friends. Hillary and Bill Clinton both attended her wedding with Trump at the Palm Beach in Florida in 2005.

According to GQ, Melania wore a $100,000 Dior dress, adorned with 1,500 crystals, which took 550 hours to make.

8. Melania has a secret half-brother

According to GQ, Melania Trump has a "secret half-brother" as her father, Viktor Knavs married had a son from a woman before he married Melania's mother.

Knavs has denied he is the father of the child. Melania also denied reports she had a half-brother but later admitted that she had misunderstood the question, adding that she had known for years about him.

9. She can speak many languages

Melania Trump poses for a photo. Image: Reuters

The FLOTUS has the impressive skill of communicating in six languages. CNN reported that Melania Trump can speak Slovenian, French, Serbian, German, Italian, and English.

Another article once stated that Barron Trump, her son with Donald Trump, could communicate in three languages with the family by the time he was 3 years old.

10. Melania does not hire a nanny

In an interview a couple of years ago, the FLOTUS revealed she does not keep a nanny but takes care of her child Barron Trump, herself.



"I don't have a nanny. I have a chef, and I have my assistant, and that's it. I do it myself. You know, those hours with your child are really important ones, even if it's just the two of you, being quiet in the car together," she had said.

