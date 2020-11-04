Indian journalist Arnab Goswami arrested in suicide case: report

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP/File

MUMBAI: The controversial Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, who is also Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning in connection with a suicide case registered in 2018, Indian media reported.

Visuals of Goswami being pushed into the police van went viral on social media. As per the details from his own platform, Republican TV, he was ‘manhandled’ and ‘thrashed’.



According to the news report by The Week, Satyajeet Tambe, the president of the Maharashtra Youth Congress, in late April this year submitted a petition to the police to file an FIR against Goswami for allegedly spreading "communal hatred through his TV show and spreading fake news".



However, this arrest appears to be in a specific case that was registered back in 2018 when an interior designer committed suicide and named Goswami in the suicide note.



During the past few months, Indian media has been under strict scrutiny. According to Mumbai Police, hyper-nationalist Republic TV was among the three channels being investigated for allegedly gaming ratings and using them to spread fake narratives and gain ad revenues.