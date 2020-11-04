Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Courteney Cox approves of joke directed at Jennifer Aniston's unfavourite rapper

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Courteney Cox's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston recently received backlash from Kanye West fans for asking people not to vote for the rapper in the US presidential election.

While many people believe that Jen made the appeal in good faith, Kanye supporters used social media websites to launch verbal attacks against the actress.

Several colleagues from the entertainment industry voiced support for Jennifer as she came under attack.

While Courteney chose not to comment publically, her latest social media activity suggests she agrees with what Jennifer Aniston said about casting vote for Kanye.

Story is that TV show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday shared a funny post about Kanye, saying " he is "Excited to find out whose acceptance speech will get interrupted by Kanye."

Among thousands of people who liked the joke was Courtney Cox.  Since there are slim chances of Kanye fans notching her Instagram 'like', one can only hope that she would be spared the criticism her friend faced on social media . 

 

