Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump as US election nears climax

US Democrat nominee Joe Biden speaks to an audience. AFP

Joe Biden has warned US President Donald Trump that he will not "rest till everyone's vote is counted" hours after Trump declared election victory and alleged election fraud.



Read more: Joe Biden says believes 'on track to win' US Election 2020

"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted. Tune in as my campaign manager @jomalleydillon and campaign adviser Bob Bauer give an update on where the race stands," he tweeted.



The American presidency remains up in the air as analysts and pundits struggle to predict a clear winner for the 2020 US Election. Chances are still 50-50 for both Joe Biden and incumbent US President Donald Trump, with many key states still too close to call for either candidate due to the tight race between the two candidates.



Read more: Explainer: What might happen if US election result is disputed?

Some have predicted that the final result of the election may take "days", leading to fears that the resultant uncertainty may stoke civil unrest as an incredibly charged election campaign reaches its conclusion.

US President Donald Trump — who made a surprisingly strong showing in the polls, negating critics who had predicted an easy defeat — has already claimed election fraud and declared an illegal victory. He has made clear that he believes his mandate his being snatched and the "real result" has already been delivered.