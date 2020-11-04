Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks devastated in new post after split

Brad Pitt's ex girlfriend Nicole Poturalski stunned fans with her latest post after their break-up, showing off a new head of blonde wavy locks in snap.

Nocole, who recently split from the actor, appeared keen to switch up her look as she flaunted her natural beauty by going make-up free for the snap.

According to some fans, the German model looks chaotic after parting ways with the actor. She rocked what seemed to be a golden wig as she posed for a series of snaps in a mirror, while flashing her abs.

Later, Nicole shared another post on Instagram, appearing to be nervous and impatient, saying: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.

