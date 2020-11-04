Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks devastated in new post after split

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Brad Pitt's ex girlfriend Nicole Poturalski stunned fans with her latest post after their break-up, showing off a new head of blonde wavy locks in snap.

Nocole, who recently split from the actor, appeared keen to switch up her look as she flaunted her natural beauty by going make-up free for the snap.

According to some fans, the German model looks chaotic after parting ways with the actor. She rocked what seemed to be a golden wig as she posed for a series of snaps in a mirror, while flashing her abs.

Later, Nicole shared another post on Instagram, appearing to be nervous and impatient, saying: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.

The 27-year-old German model, who's in news about her split from Pitt, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a stunning picture of herself with the simple yet mysterious caption reading: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.

The post suggests that the married brunette is nervously and impatiently wants to start her journey again.

