Thursday Nov 05 2020
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's decades-long romantic journey will make you believe in love

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, who wed on 20 November in 1947, are set to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary in the coming weeks.

The pair, who fallen in love as teenagers, wed in the years following World War II. Though their relationship hasn’t been perfect, the royals proved with their steadfastness that romance isn’t dead.

Though the Duke of Edinburgh and the queen have four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. They have countless grand-children and great-grandchildren.

The early years of Philip and Elizabeth’s marriage were very difficult as the Queen’s father, King George VI, died unexpectedly.

Following the death of Queen George VI, Queen Elizabeth stepped into the spotlight as the sovereign monarch. Since their marriage the couple suffered many setback but did not let their love for each other diminish.

The royal couple are due to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary next month. When they got married the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly presented the Queen with a ring made of Welsh gold.

Prince Philip and the Queen have been married over 70 years, but royal experts are still mystified by the monarch's wedding ring.

However, on the inside of the Queen’s ring is an inscription, and no-one knows what it says, with the exception of three people.

