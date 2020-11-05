Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42.1 while it was sold at Rs42.7 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42.1 while it was sold at Rs42.7 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 5.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.5

114

Canadian Dollar 119

121

China Yuan

23.85

24

Euro

187

189.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42.1

42.7

UAE Dirham 43.25

43.75

UK Pound Sterling 205.5

209

US Dollar 159.3

160









