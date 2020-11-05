Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42.1 while it was sold at Rs42.7 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42.1 while it was sold at Rs42.7 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 5.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111.5
114 
Canadian Dollar119
121 
China Yuan 
23.85
24
Euro
187
189.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.1
42.7
UAE Dirham43.25
43.75
UK Pound Sterling205.5
209
US Dollar159.3 
160 



