Watch: Kohli celebrates birthday with Anushka Sharma by his side, teammates smear him with cake

Indian cricketer Kohli feeds cake to Anushka Sharma at his 32nd birthday celebration. Photo: Instagram screengrab

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday with his wife Anushka Sharma by his side and teammates, who smeared cake all over his hair and face.



Pictures and videos of the celebration in Dubai surfaced on social media where Kohli can be seen cutting a cake surrounded by friends and wife Anushka.



As his RCB teammates cheered on, Anushka fed Kohli the first piece of the cake. The Indian skipper kissed his wife and returned the favour.



Anushka and Kohli are expecting their first child together. Recently, a video of the two went viral on social media in which Kohli could be seen asking Anushka, from the field, whether she had eaten or not. The actress, in response, had flashed him a thumbs up sign.

