PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandar's Sohail Akhtar confident of lifting this year's trophy

Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar speaks to Geo.tv. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar is confident that his team has got it all to lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy this time.



Speaking with Geo.tv, the 34-year-old said that Lahore Qalandars will not let down its fans in the play-off stage of the PSL, which is starting in Karachi from 14 November.

“We are reuniting once again and I am really looking forward to the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League in Karachi. We are in the final four for the first time and we’ll make sure to do well,” Akhtar said.

The play-offs were originally scheduled to be played in March but were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PCB rescheduled the remainders from November 14th with the final being scheduled to be played on 17th in Karachi.

Sohail said that he wants to pay tribute to all the doctors who are working tirelessly for the health and safety of people during this pandemic and there could be no better tribute to them than performing well in PSL and provide them something to cheer about.

“This is something I and my team will be looking forward to doing in PSL. I also pray that we get rid of this virus soon,” he said.

The playoffs are also going to be played behind closed doors to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Akhtar feels that players will surely miss the energetic crowd in stadiums but was quick to add that the team will not let down Qalandars’ supporters this time.

“Crowd has been our biggest strength from day one. They’ve been supporting us through bad and good times. I am sure they’ll continue to support us. Although they won’t be there in stadiums and we’ll miss their presence but I want to tell them that we will not let them down,” he said.

“The way we’re formed as a team, I am confident that we’ll lift the trophy this time,” Sohail aimed.

Lahore Qalandars will play the eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi on the evening of 14th. If they win, they’ll play for a spot in the final on 15th November with the loser of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans game.

This is the first time the Qalandars have managed to qualify for the PSL playoffs after finishing at the bottom for four consecutive seasons.

“It will be Dama-Dam Mast Qalandar,” the confident skipper of Qalandars signed off.

