Sunday Nov 08 2020
Jennifer Aniston shares emotional video after Joe Biden wins US presidency

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

'Time to move FORWARD,' Jennifer Aniston tells America

Jennifer Aniston is jumping in joy over Joe Biden's historic victory against Donald Trumo in US election 2020.

Aniston, who has been vocal in her support of Biden, reposted a heartfelt video of CNN reporter Van Jones, in order to commemorate the Democratic candidate's historical win.

In the video Jones breaks down in tears while speaking on Biden's victory.

"Today is a good day. Time to move FORWARD. Thank you for this @vanjones68," Aniston captioned the clip. 

During the last couple of days, counting ballots in crucial states Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada had given birth to uncertainty as to who wil be the 46th President of the United States. 

