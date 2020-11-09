November 9: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,851 at the opening of trading. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,300 on Monday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs700 during Saturday's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,851 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs90,614, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,692 at the opening of the market.





