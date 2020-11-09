Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

November 9: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,851 at the opening of trading. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,300 on Monday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs700 during Saturday's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,851 at the opening of trading.

Read more: November 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs90,614, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,692 at the opening of the market.


More From Business:

PLL, PSO made excess payments worth $39.5m to LNG suppliers

PLL, PSO made excess payments worth $39.5m to LNG suppliers
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9
Market rate: Currency rates on November 9

Market rate: Currency rates on November 9
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8
November 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

Latest

view all