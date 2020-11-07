Can't connect right now! retry
November 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs99,451 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs116,000 on Saturday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs1,400 a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs99,451 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs91,164, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs106,334 at the close of the market.


