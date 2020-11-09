Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Afghan children being used for smuggling at Torkham: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

There were also unconfirmed reports that Afghan border police is also allegedly involved in the use children for smuggling. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Afghan children are being used as tools for carrying out smuggling activities at the Pakistan-Afghan border at Torkham after Islamabad fenced the border and imposed stricter measures against smuggling, officials told The News.

Custom officials told the publication that children are put at risk after they are forced to hide in the undercarriage of trucks to cross the border. As a result, fatal accidents have started taking place more frequently.

The officials noted that the use of kids to smuggle goods have reduced Pak-Afghan trade. Nonetheless, Pakistan has tried to counter the problem by taking multiple steps, including the opening of the border for 24 hours to monitor the situation more carefully.

Unconfirmed reports regarding the alleged involvement of the Afghan border police in facilitating the smuggling of goods through children have also surfaced. 

Read more: Pakistan condemns in 'strongest possible terms' terrorist attack at Kabul education centre

Besides, whenever the Frontier Corps (FC) take action against the move, they have to face problems from pressure groups. At times, Afghan officials close the international border in protest and demand Pakistani authorities to facilitate the process smuggling via children, the report said.

Sources added that when children are stopped, they often hurl abuses and throw stones at FC soldiers. 

Afghans continue to trespass the Torkham border illegally instead of obtaining a Pakistani visa that is issued free-of-charge by Pakistan's diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.   

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

Lahore ranks world’s second most-polluted city, with 'hazardous' air quality

Lahore ranks world’s second most-polluted city, with 'hazardous' air quality
PDM should be clear about its goals, Asif Ali Zardari says

PDM should be clear about its goals, Asif Ali Zardari says
PTI govt forms board comprising artists, sportsmen to nurture Kashmiri heritage

PTI govt forms board comprising artists, sportsmen to nurture Kashmiri heritage
PML-N's Capt Safdar tests positive for coronavirus

PML-N's Capt Safdar tests positive for coronavirus
Maryam Nawaz likens COVID-19 disease to PTI, PM Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz likens COVID-19 disease to PTI, PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter
Lahore's Orange Line Train turns into 'Fight Club' as young men throw kicks, punches

Lahore's Orange Line Train turns into 'Fight Club' as young men throw kicks, punches
Watch: PAF releases rendition of Allama Iqbal's Shaheen-o-Maahi by Zeb Bangash

Watch: PAF releases rendition of Allama Iqbal's Shaheen-o-Maahi by Zeb Bangash
At least one killed, multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank

At least one killed, multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank
Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit
Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told

Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told

Latest

view all