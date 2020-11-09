Ayeza Khan marks Rayan’s 3rd birthday in style

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have shared adorable family photos on their beloved son Rayan’s 3rd birthday.

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple shared some family pictures from the occasion on their Instagram Sunday.

Ayeza looks gorgeous with her husband Danish and children on the special occasion of their life.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children, daughter Hoorain Taimoor, and son Rayaan Taimoor.



Many people and Ayeza’s colleagues from the industry wished Rayaan in the comments section and prayed for his long healthy life.



The 'Mehar Posh' actress needs no introduction when it comes to Pakistani drama fans as she has earned a huge number of admirers with her flawless acting skills.

Over the years, Ayeza Khan has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.

The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'