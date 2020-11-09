Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan marks Rayan’s 3rd birthday in style

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have shared adorable family photos on their beloved son Rayan’s 3rd birthday.

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple shared some family pictures from the occasion on their Instagram Sunday.

Ayeza looks gorgeous with her husband Danish and children on the special occasion of their life. 

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children, daughter Hoorain Taimoor, and son Rayaan Taimoor.

Many people and Ayeza’s colleagues from the industry wished Rayaan in the comments section and prayed for his long healthy life.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress needs no introduction when it comes to Pakistani drama fans as she has earned a huge number of admirers with her flawless acting skills.

Over the years, Ayeza Khan has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.

The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle admitted TV sets were a ‘perverse’ place to kids grow up on

Meghan Markle admitted TV sets were a ‘perverse’ place to kids grow up on
Eva Longoria accused of being 'anti-Black' after recent controversial statement

Eva Longoria accused of being 'anti-Black' after recent controversial statement
Prince William told Prince Charles he ‘hated’ him as they often fought ‘viciously’

Prince William told Prince Charles he ‘hated’ him as they often fought ‘viciously’

Queen Elizabeth, Charles have special rules to ensure no one poisons them

Queen Elizabeth, Charles have special rules to ensure no one poisons them
‘War hero’ Prince Andrew humiliatingly left out of memorial service led by Queen

‘War hero’ Prince Andrew humiliatingly left out of memorial service led by Queen
Prince William says his ties with Harry can't be the same anymore

Prince William says his ties with Harry can't be the same anymore
Kim Kardashian hosts Dr. Fauci and other stars to raise COVID-19 awareness

Kim Kardashian hosts Dr. Fauci and other stars to raise COVID-19 awareness
Gigi Hadid recalls how dad Mohamed Hadid beat ‘racist’ Donald Trump in 1980s

Gigi Hadid recalls how dad Mohamed Hadid beat ‘racist’ Donald Trump in 1980s
Britney Spears’s father responds to her request of removing him as conservator

Britney Spears’s father responds to her request of removing him as conservator

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie didn't let anyone near their kids, spills bodyguard

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie didn't let anyone near their kids, spills bodyguard
Kate Middleton bags praises: 'We are lucky to have her as the future Queen'

Kate Middleton bags praises: 'We are lucky to have her as the future Queen'
Gigi Hadid shares endearing photo with her daughter while carrying out mom duties

Gigi Hadid shares endearing photo with her daughter while carrying out mom duties

Latest

view all