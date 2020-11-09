Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Ms Wolkoff alleged the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House and 'a transactional marriage' Photo Courtesy: AFP

A day after Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 US presidential elections, a former aide to the first lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce the president, Daily Mail reported.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report said.

The source said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, senior advisor to FLOTUS Melania Trump, alleged Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".

The report has sent social media into a frenzy. Despite frosty moments in public, Melania, 50, has always claimed she has "a great relationship" with her husband, 74. 

According to another media report, Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) has advised her husband Donald Trump to concede defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden.

The move came after Trump, in a statement, said that Biden is "rushing to falsely pose as the winner" and that the race is "far from over".

Trump claimed that networks were helping the Democrat "falsely" pose as the winner and promised to fight the results in court, reported The Hill.

Although the first lady has not publicly commented on the election, she has privately weighed in with her opinion, reported CNN.

More From World:

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine over 90% effective, says manufacturer

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine over 90% effective, says manufacturer
Melania Trump has advised Donald Trump to accept US election loss: report

Melania Trump has advised Donald Trump to accept US election loss: report
Trump campaign’s ‘voter fraud hotline’ gets flooded with prank calls

Trump campaign’s ‘voter fraud hotline’ gets flooded with prank calls
US Election 2020: Biden plans COVID-19 task force asTrump pursues long-shot gambits to hold on to presidency

US Election 2020: Biden plans COVID-19 task force asTrump pursues long-shot gambits to hold on to presidency
Global COVID-19 tally goes from 40m to 50m in just 21 days

Global COVID-19 tally goes from 40m to 50m in just 21 days
Azerbaijan claims seizing control of major city amid ongoing conflict with Armenia

Azerbaijan claims seizing control of major city amid ongoing conflict with Armenia
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies aged 80

'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies aged 80

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden set to fulfil this promise to Muslims

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden set to fulfil this promise to Muslims
Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail: Right-wing Indian journalist says 'life under threat', begs for bail

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail: Right-wing Indian journalist says 'life under threat', begs for bail
Washington almost runs out of champagne as people celebrate Joe Biden’s win

Washington almost runs out of champagne as people celebrate Joe Biden’s win

Watch: New York residents honked horns in joy after Joe Biden's victory announcement

Watch: New York residents honked horns in joy after Joe Biden's victory announcement
UAE relaxes Islamic laws, allows alcohol consumption

UAE relaxes Islamic laws, allows alcohol consumption

Latest

view all