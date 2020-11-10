Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick spotted with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for a dinner

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin once again sparked romance rumours as they stepped together for a dinner on Saturday night, days after their appearance at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party.

Scott and Amelia seemingly made their relationship public as they were seen having dinner together in a restaurant. 

Both the celebrities caused many to raise eyebrows as they shared pictures on their respective Instagram Stories, showing them having meal at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, Calif.

The 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin captioned the post: 'Family dinner'.

Earlier, the lovebirds were seen at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party together.

Marie Lou Bartoli, Hamlin’s stylist and friend who is also a pal of Disick’s, joined the rumoured lovebirds on dinner.

The 37-year-old 'Flip It Like Disick' star had earlier dated Sofia Richie for three years, however, she has moved into a relationship on with Matthew Morton.

Model Bella Banos also was said to be Scott Disick's choice for dating following his breakup with Sofia Richie.

