Collins Dictionary declares ‘lockdown’ as Word of the Year 2020

'Lockdown' has been declared word of the year 2020 by the Collins Dictionary.

"Lockdown, the containment measure implemented by governments around the world to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, has been named the Collins Word of the Year 2020," the dictionary said in a statement.

"Our lexicographers chose ‘lockdown’ as Word of the Year because it is a unifying experience for billions of people across the world, who have had, collectively, to play their part in combating the spread of COVID-19."

"Collins registered over a quarter of a million usages of ‘lockdown’ during 2020, against only 4,000 the previous year," it added.

"It’s no surprise that quite a few of the words on Collins Word of the Year 2020 shortlist have one big thing in common: the pandemic," the site wrote in a blog. "Something that changed everyone’s lives so profoundly – leaving no country or continent untouched – was bound to have a significant impact on our language."



"And our list shows us that it’s not just about the disease or its symptoms," it continued. "The word 'coronavirus' is there, of course, with an extraordinary 35,000-fold increase in use year-on-year. But the social impacts – the changes to our behaviour and way of life – loom even larger."



