Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan cricket team's Test captain, confirms PCB

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Babar Azam returns to the pavilion. AFP

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has been appointed the national team's Test captain, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), adding that Azhar Ali has stepped down from the role.

"His (Babar Azam's) first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from 26-30 December and 3-7 January, respectively," said the PCB in a press release.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani confirmed the appointment after a meeting with outgoing captain Azhar Ali, thanking him for stepping up during his stint as Test captain of the team.

“I want to thank Azhar Ali for stepping up last year by captaining the side in what was a historic first home Test series in over a decade," said Mani. "I believe Azhar still has a lot of cricket left in him and Pakistan cricket can continue to make the best use of his experience and knowledge as specialist top-order batsman moving forward."

Mani said the decision to appoint Babar Azam as skipper was made after his consistent performance and leadership skills as captain of the white-ball formats.

"As we are looking into the future, it is appropriate that we appoint him the captain now so that he continues to grow stronger with every match," he said, wishing the new captain best of luck for the team's future.

Dreams can come true only if you chase them with conviction: Babar

Babar Azam said he was elated at being appointed captain and felt honoured to have his name go down in history with some of the game's greats.

"I can now say with conviction that dreams can come true only if you chase them with honesty, dedication and commitment.

“I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence is that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff," he said.

He thanked Azhar Ali for the support that he had given the dressing room over the years.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming third T20I match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming third T20I match
Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe to bat as Pakistan eye clean sweep of T20 series

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe to bat as Pakistan eye clean sweep of T20 series
In pictures: Pakistani men participate in 42nd Istanbul Marathon

In pictures: Pakistani men participate in 42nd Istanbul Marathon
Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to root for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020

Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to root for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020
Babar Azam to be appointed as Test captain: report

Babar Azam to be appointed as Test captain: report
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah out of PSL after failing coronavirus test

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah out of PSL after failing coronavirus test
Haider, Babar guide Pakistan to easy eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Haider, Babar guide Pakistan to easy eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Shaheen Shah Afridi shares adorable picture with his father

Shaheen Shah Afridi shares adorable picture with his father
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming 2nd T20I match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming 2nd T20I match
Renowned Pakistani sportswoman and cricket pioneer Tahira Hameed dies at 85

Renowned Pakistani sportswoman and cricket pioneer Tahira Hameed dies at 85
PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandar's Sohail Akhtar confident of lifting this year's trophy

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandar's Sohail Akhtar confident of lifting this year's trophy
PSL 2020: Saqib Mahmood replaces Liam Livingstone in Peshawar Zalmi's squad

PSL 2020: Saqib Mahmood replaces Liam Livingstone in Peshawar Zalmi's squad

Latest

view all