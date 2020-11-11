Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Worsening situation: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll surges past 7,000

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

The positivity rate of the country has reached 5.3% as of November 11. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: A total of 1,708 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the last 24 hours in the country, bringing the tally to 348,184 while 21 more succumbed to the virus taking the national death toll to 7,021.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, 320,065 people have recovered from the disease while the active number of cases stands at 21,098.

Read more: Punjab mulls alternative options to NCOC's indoor wedding ban

With 31,989 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 5.3%, highest since August 5, the data showed.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan, while 197 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,855 ventilators allocated for the COVID-19 patients.

Some 31,989 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,388 in Punjab, 9,273 in Sindh, 5,453 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 3,877 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 938 in AJK, 688 in Balochistan and 372 in GB.

Read more: COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit

As many as 4,911 coronavirus cases have been reported from AJK, 16,195 from Balochistan, 4,394 from GB, 22,432 from ICT, 41,069 from KP, 107,831 from Punjab, and Sindh 151,352.

About 7,021 deaths were recorded in the country since the first case of coronavirus was reported, including 2,690 in Sindh, 2,429 in Punjab, 1,294 in KP, 247 in ICT, 154 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 114 in AJK.

