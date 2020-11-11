Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV's anchor Arnab Goswami smiles during an exchange. Photo: File

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been granted bail by the Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The firebrand anchor was arrested in the abetment to suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother. Last week, Indian police had arrested Goswami and two others in the case.

Read more: Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail: Right-wing Indian journalist says 'life under threat', begs for bail

According to police, Naik — who worked on the sets of the Republic TV — committed suicide and left a note blaming the journalist and two others for not paying his dues.

The case was closed two years ago by Indian police, citing lack of evidence. However, it was recently reopened at the request of Naik's family.

A two-member bench of the Indian apex court slammed the Maharashtra government for arresting the journalist, saying that it was the court's job to "law down the law and protect liberty".

"The victim is entitled to recourse as in proper and fair probe," the judges said.



The development came two days after the Bombay High Court turned down Goswami's request to reopen the case and grant him bail.

The Supreme Court said that the Indian journalist and two others arrested must be released no later than two days and directed them to furnish bonds worth INR50,000. It ordered Goswami to cooperate with police on the probe.

The Maharashtra government told the court that it was the state's responsibility to protect the weak. To this, the bench remarked: ""If tomorrow, a person commits suicide in Maharashtra and blames the government, then will the Chief Minister be arrested?"

It told the government to take Goswami's 'taunts' on TV in stride, adding that if one does not like a particular channel, then he/she should not watch it.

"If left to me, I do not watch the channel and you may differ in ideology, but if constitutional courts do not interfere today, we are traveling the path of destruction undeniably," said the judge.

"If state governments target individuals, they must realise there is an apex court to protect liberty of citizens... We must send a message today to the high courts as well. Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty," added the bench.

The court lamented that trial courts and high courts refuse bail in such cases and they end up with the Supreme Court, adding more to its burden.