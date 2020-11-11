Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailie Jade remains absent from social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Hailie Jade said her fans could check out her Instagram stories during her absence from Instagram.

She said this in her last post on the photo and video sharing app earlier this year during the coronavirus lockdown.

But she has been absent from Instagram since May, leaving her fans worried.

Fans of Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade are convinced that she has taken an unannounced break from Instagram.

The last time she appeared on the photo and video sharing app was on May 5.

"Where did you go? Miss your posts!," wrote a fan while commenting on one of Hailie Jade's photos.

The picture of Marshal Mathers aka Eminem's daughter was posted on during the coronavirius lockdown and fans have not heard from the Hailie since then.

She has made good name for herself as a social media influencer , amassing over two million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Hailie's absence from Instagram has left fans worrying about her, with many people taking to other social media platforms to ask about her whereabouts.

A look at the social media discussions suggests that her fans think Eminem's daughter has taken a break from Instagram.

But according to Hailie's last Instagram post, she had been active on her Instagram stories after May 5.

More From Entertainment:

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other
Emma Roberts radiates in photoshoot featuring her baby bump

Emma Roberts radiates in photoshoot featuring her baby bump
Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt after playing Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt after playing Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'
Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' campaign replicating Hindu goddess

Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' campaign replicating Hindu goddess
Eminem finds new opponent in his fan

Eminem finds new opponent in his fan
Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain

'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain
Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report
Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'

Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'
Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'

Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'

Latest

view all