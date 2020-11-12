Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12

Thursday Nov 12, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.5 while it was sold at Rs42.2 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 12.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
Read more: Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|114
|116
|Canadian Dollar
|119
|121
|China Yuan
|23.95
|24.1
|Euro
|185
|187.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.5
|42.2
|UAE Dirham
|42.5
|43
|UK Pound Sterling
|208
|210
|US Dollar
|158.2
|158.8