How to dress for Capitol Hill: AOC’s guide to sustainable fashion

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is here to sort out some major challenges of being a congresswoman.

Helping out her fellow representative-elect Cori Bush with her sartorial dilemmas that will arise once she heads to the Capitol Hill, AOC laid out a foolproof guide about sustainable fashion that is easy on the pockets and is also harmless for the planet.

Bush had written on Twitter: "The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it's really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill.”

"So I'm going thrift shopping tomorrow. Should I do a fashion show?” she added.

Coming to her rescue, AOC, who won the re-election along with the rest of her girl ‘Squad’, laid out a simple guide.

"Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis. Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend,” she wrote, giving a shout-out to Representative Ayanna Pressley as well: "@AyannaPressley has the accessory game down. Good news is that all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet!"

In another tweeted, the NYC representative wrote: “You can also thrift and buy second hand online which helped me get higher quality, longer-lasting things that would normally be out of budget. Good luck!!"



Bush was over the moon about the abundance of ideas that came her way. "Yes for the ideas!!!!!! Thanks sis!” she wrote to AOC, to which she responded: "We'll do a shopping day together. I got you!!"





