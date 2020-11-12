Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp rolls out ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

The new feature is currently available to Android beta testers only. Photo:File

WhatsApp has announced that it has started rolling out its ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers. The feature will automatically delete old messages.

Per a report by Wabetainfo, the Facebook-owned company announced the new feature along with Always Mute, WhatsApp Pay, and others.

According to the website, the feature has been rolled out to several users but the process has been very slow, adding that many users might not be able to access the feature even if they update the app.

While the feature is specifically for beta versions, some users have reportedly seen the activation on stable builds as well, Wabetainfo stated. 

It added that the feature is also being rolled out to some iOS users and they will be able to see it once the next major iOS beta update will be available on TestFlight.

According to WhatsApp’s FAQ document that provides details of the Disappearing Message feature, enabling the option will erase new messages sent in groups or individual chats after seven days.

The messaging service, however, clarified that the setting will not affect messages that were sent or received by users previously.

If users choose to create a backup for messages before they disappear, the disappearing messages will be included in the backup. However, if a user chooses to restore messages from the backup, the disappearing messages will be deleted.

The Wabetainfo article also said that users will be allowed to take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before they disappear.

Aside from ‘Disappearing Messages,’ WhatsApp has also recently rolled out another feature to beta testers through which unsolicited messages could be reported to the company. However, those filing a complaint will have to provide proof of misconduct before action could be taken.

