Prize Bonds. Photo:File

FAISLABAD: The 32nd draw for prize bonds worth Rs100 would be held in Faisalabad on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The first prize will be worth Rs700,000, while three prizes, while three prizes worth Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize worth Rs1,000 will be awarded to each of the 1,199 winners.

The results of the draw would be published on Geo.tv as well.