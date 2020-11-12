Sania Mirza to make digital debut in web series about tuberculosis

Sania Mirza will play herself in the five-episode web series

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza will make her digital debut when web series MTV Nishedh Alone Together, aimed to raise awareness about tuberculosis, short for TB, will launch in the last week of November, reported NDTV.

The fiction series, in which Sania will be playing herself, is a spin-off of TV show MTV Nishedh, which released in January this year.

The show's central theme is to raise knowledge about the disease and shed light on the dire need of proper medication to treat it.

"TB continues to be one of the most chronic health issues in our country. With about half of the diagnosed cases under the age of 30, there is an urgent need to tackle fallacies around it and drive a perception change," Sania said.

"MTV Nishedh Alone Together conveys that in a unique and impactful way. The youth of today is more aware, sensitive, and conscious about issues that plague our country. TB is a continuing menace, and its impact has only worsened through the pandemic. The fight to curb TB is more difficult now than ever and that's what prompted me to come on board. As someone who is in a place of influence, I hope my presence helps in some way to collectively fight the societal conventions and bring about a positive change."

The five-episode series will revolve around the story of a young couple, Vicky and Megha, which are played by Syed Raza Ahmed and Priya Chauhan respectively.

Sania's character will discuss the issues that young couples faced amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The series will be released on the social media handles of MTV India and MTV Nishedh.



