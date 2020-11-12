PSL 2020: Shaheen Afridi warns batsmen of 'attacking bowling'

Lahore Qalandars left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi speaks to Geo News.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has warned opposing teams' batsmen that they can expect "attacking bowling" from him and Haris Rauf, as the PSL 2020 resumes.

Speaking to Geo News, Afridi said he was ready for the Pakistan Super League 2020 action, adding that the Qalandars were practicing well ahead of the playoffs.

"My performances has been good this year so far," said Afridi. "I will try to keep it up in the playoffs as well."

The bowler said he wanted to win games for the Lahore Qalandars by performing well, adding that Haris Rauf was also in good form ahead of the playoffs.

"Haris Rauf is in full form, bowling with him feels good," he said. "Me and Haris will target the batsmen with 'attacking bowling'" warned the left-arm pacer.

Afridi said players will battle it out in the field without fans present in the stands but still called on them to support their team.

"I hope they support us from their homes," he said.

Aaqib Javed hopes Lahore Qalandars 'continue the momentum' in remaining PSL 2020 matches

Earlier, the team's head coach, Aqib Javed, hoped the Qalandars would carry on the momentum they generated into the remaining matches of the PSL.

Speaking to Geo News on Thursday, Javed said Lahore Qalandars — who are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020 eliminator match on November 14 in Karachi — are ready for the challenge in the remaining matches.

"We have had some good performances in the earlier stage of PSL 2020," the Qalandars' head coach had said. "Local and foreign players – all had contributed to the team's cause.

"I am hopeful that we’ll continue the momentum when we’ll take the field for remainders of the league," he had said.