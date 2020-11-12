Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Elephant terrifies passengers in a van, leaves them alone after getting food

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

An elephant raided a van and wouldn't pull his trunk out of it until passengers gave the animal what he was apparently looking for — food. 

A video has gone viral on social media in which an elephant can be seen forcefully putting his large trunk inside a van that seems to be passing by on the road. 

The trunk seems to slide inside through the driver's window and wraps it around him. Frantic and terrified, the other passengers place a bunch of bananas on his trunk. 

The elephant grabs ahold of a shopper (which probably contains food) given to him by the driver. As soon as the animal pulled back its trunk, the driver hurriedly drives the car ahead. 

The elephant gives the van a bit of a chase before letting it go. 

It isn't clear where the event took place. 

More From World:

Trump still has a 10% chance to win US Election 2020, says betting firm

Trump still has a 10% chance to win US Election 2020, says betting firm
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12
France coronavirus cases rise by over 35,000 but dip below last week's high

France coronavirus cases rise by over 35,000 but dip below last week's high
Ivanka Trump trolled on social media for believing media on Trump's Alaska win

Ivanka Trump trolled on social media for believing media on Trump's Alaska win
'Not a good loser': Donald Trump's ex reacts to his US election loss

'Not a good loser': Donald Trump's ex reacts to his US election loss
Bomb blast leaves several injured in Jeddah during WWI memorial ceremony

Bomb blast leaves several injured in Jeddah during WWI memorial ceremony
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail in abetment to suicide case
Turkey, Russia sign agreement to jointly monitor Nagorno-Karabakh region: Erdogan

Turkey, Russia sign agreement to jointly monitor Nagorno-Karabakh region: Erdogan
Joe Biden, president-elect of a 'divided' states of America?

Joe Biden, president-elect of a 'divided' states of America?
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in preventing coronavirus

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in preventing coronavirus
Long-serving Bahrain premier Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa dies aged 84

Long-serving Bahrain premier Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa dies aged 84
Pakistan congratulates 'brotherly people' of Azerbaijan on 'liberation of territories'

Pakistan congratulates 'brotherly people' of Azerbaijan on 'liberation of territories'

Latest

view all