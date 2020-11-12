Watch: Elephant terrifies passengers in a van, leaves them alone after getting food

An elephant raided a van and wouldn't pull his trunk out of it until passengers gave the animal what he was apparently looking for — food.



A video has gone viral on social media in which an elephant can be seen forcefully putting his large trunk inside a van that seems to be passing by on the road.

The trunk seems to slide inside through the driver's window and wraps it around him. Frantic and terrified, the other passengers place a bunch of bananas on his trunk.

The elephant grabs ahold of a shopper (which probably contains food) given to him by the driver. As soon as the animal pulled back its trunk, the driver hurriedly drives the car ahead.

The elephant gives the van a bit of a chase before letting it go.

It isn't clear where the event took place.