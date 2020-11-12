Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Shoaib Akhtar speaks about competition between him and Brett Lee

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar relishes the time he played cricket with the fiery Brett Lee. 

In an Instagram post, the man who was known as the Rawalpindi Express during his prime as a speedster, revealed he enjoyed the "healthy competition" between him and Lee. 

"It was great playing in the same era as @brettlee_58.That healthy competition between us was very positive for both of us," wrote Shoaib Akhtar in an Instagram post. 

People loved the post and recalled what it felt like to watch both Shoaib and Lee bowling. 

"Just love the way you both held the ball in your fingers," wrote one user. 

Another user recalled how batsmen feared Akhtar and that none other had held the ball that could induce such fear as him. 

"Jo Dehshat @imshoaibakhtar ki thi ... Wo aajtak kissi bowler ki nhi hai... True Beast," he wrote

"Shoib akhtar my love," wrote a third.  

