Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 13

Buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs42 while it was sold at Rs42.6 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs42 while it was sold at Rs42.6 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, November 13.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

Read more: Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.