In a first, Turkmenistan’s leader unveils statue of his favourite dog

A dog is known to be a man’s best friend and humans can go to any lengths for their pets but it seems like Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow may have set the record at what lengths he can go for his favourite dog.



A video making rounds on social media showed that Turkmenistan’s long time President Berdimuhamedow unveiling a giant statue of his favourite dog in the country’ capital Ashgabat.

According to The New York Times, the 19-foot tall statue is of the president’s favourite breed the Central Asian shepherd or the Alabai, what it is called in the country.

The Turkmen government said that the monument was placed to the “respect” it has “demonstrated” and to honour the “exemplary courage and cordial heart” that the animal has.

“Pride and self-confidence, which are expressively reflected in new monument, which decorated one of the intersections on Magtumguly Avenue, is characteristic feature of alabay,” said the government.

The sculpture has been inaugurated at a roundabout so that it can be seen “from all sides from a distance”.

On the other hand, British publication Guardian reported that the Turkmen president has also written an “ode” regarding the breed and has also gifted the dog to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The publication reported that the breed is known for its prowess in protecting sheep and goats from wolves.

However, this is not the first time that the Trukmen president has unveiled an animal of his liking as a statue.

In 2015, Berdimuhamedow unveiled a 69-foot-high statue of him riding the Akhal-Teke, a horse breed of the country.