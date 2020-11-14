Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Faizan Lakhani

'Fit' Afridi looks forward to remainder of PSL 2020

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Pakistani all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi. — Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Pakistani all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi is looking forward to be back in action once again in the remainder of Pakistan Super League games that start on Saturday.

Afridi, who last played in March 2020 when PSL was stopped due to coronavirus pandemic, said that he is feeling "fit" and "motivated" to be back in action for his team

“I haven’t played cricket since I last played in PSL but I am fit and have been training in this time, so I am looking forward to the play-off stage of the league,” he said on Friday.

The 40-year-old is one of the most experienced active cricketers and has played over 930 professional games for various teams in his career of around 25 years.

The next few games are going to be a different experience for him as these matches will be played behind closed doors and there won’t be any spectators in the stands to cheer for the players.

When asked about the absence of a crowd from the matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said the crowd is "the most important part" of the game.

“All my life, I’ve enjoyed the energy of the crowd at stadiums. What I have achieved is because of all the love given to me by fans and I am going to miss them in the remaining matches of PSL. However, there’s no other choice as we have to be careful during these difficult times,” Afridi added.

He hoped that he would be able to provide some entertainment to people watching these games at home.

Replying to a question, Afridi said that everyone is excited for the remainder of the PSL and looking forward to completing the PSL season in a befitting manner.

“We are all excited, not just me — all the players are equally excited. Owners are excited as well, as the teams that could not do well earlier in the season, are now in contending for the trophy,” he said.

Afridi added that his side Multan Sultans has gelled well ahead of the remainders and look forward to continuing the momentum.

“The good sign for our team is that we have won both our warm-up games and have regained the momentum that we wanted ahead of play-offs,” he said.

Multan Sultans will play Karachi Kings on Saturday in the first qualifier of PSL with the winner securing a direct berth to the finals on the 17th. The losing side will have to play against the winners of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game.


