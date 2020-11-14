Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Princess Diana would have gone to any length to bring William and Harry together

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Princess Diana, if still alive, would have made sure she does anything in her power to reconcile Prince William and Harry. 

So much so, that she 'would have banged their heads together' in order to knock some sense into both and stop their feud eating away at the peace of the royal family.

This statement was made by Paul Burrell, who was a Royal Household servant in the 80s and 90s.

“If their mother was here today, she would bring them back together," he shared on True Royalty TV’s weekly programme The Royal Beat.

"She would bang their heads together and say: ‘Don’t be so silly you’re my sons, you’re both equal’. It was very important to her that they stayed close," Burell added.

Rumours of a plausible rift between the two brothers first surfaced when Harry went bonkers over how William tried to damage his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Diana's youngest son wsa distraught over how his elder brother was hesitant about his rapidly-growing romance with Markle at the time when he first met her.

Royal historian Robert Lacey wrote in his biography Battle of Brothers, “William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship — and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon.”

“‘Waity William,’ of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job all those years,” he added.

