Saturday Nov 14 2020
Web Desk

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 14

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.5 while it was sold at Rs42 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.5 while it was sold at Rs42 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, November 14.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112114
Canadian Dollar117.5119.5
China Yuan23.9524.1
Euro182.5185
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.542
UAE Dirham42.2543
UK Pound Sterling204207
US Dollar157.6158.4

