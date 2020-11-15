Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after Remembrance Day snub

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Prince Harry is keener on reconciliation or maintaining some sort of link than the palace is ready to grant

Prince Harry might be regretting his massive decision to walk away from the royal family after he was snubbed by them recently.

The Duke of Sussex's request of wreath being laid on his behalf was shunned by the Palace brutally on Remembrance Day.

Royal historian Robert Lacey believes this is an indicator that things are worse than we thought.

"I think this is an indication that things are worse than we thought," Lacey explained, adding that Harry's request was “perfectly reasonable" and that it being denied might signal that Harry is more interested in mending broken ties with the rest of the royal family,” Lacey said.

"On the face of this, it would seem that Harry is keener on reconciliation or maintaining some sort of link than the palace is to granting one."

The historian added, "The spares are expendable so they are sent to war. It's all part of the cruelty of the spare system."

More From Entertainment:

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway
Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show

Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show
JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show
Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit
Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively
Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025
Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all